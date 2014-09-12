11 Rocking Movies Heading Our Way

The film world goes into overdrive in the run up to Xmas so to help you pick a path through the maelstrom we've hand-picked 11 movies we think will rock your world.

Fury Quite literally a heavy metal film, Fury sees Brad Pitt engage in armoured warfare during the latter stages of WWII. Written and directed by End of Watch helmer David Ayer, the film aims to debunk the miscast Hollywood vision of tank warfare as defined by movies like Battle of the Bulge and instead bids to demonstrate the true horror of life inside a war machine. Expect lots of mud, dead German soldiers and very large explosions. Out: Oct 24

Jimi All Is By My Side OutKast’s André Benjamin stars as arguably the world’s most famous exponent of the distorted six-string in this Hendrix biopic written and directed by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years A Slave). The film covers one year in the rock legend’s life, 1966-67, when he begins making his name as a guitarist at New York’s Cheetah Club. The film has earned strong reviews from more serious film critics who enjoy the loose, free-flowing structure and dialogue, which recalls work by the late great Robert Altman. Out: Oct 24

David Bowie Is Happening Now It will only enjoy a limited release but Ziggy Stardust and Tin Machine fans (if the latter do exist) should get an enormous kick out of this documentary that was filmed during the closing night of the V&A Museum’s 2013 Bowie exhibition. It is directed by Hamish Hamilton — who has shot concert films for the likes of U2, the Stones, Eminem and Peter Gabriel — and features a clutch of talking heads, including the ubiquitous Jarvis Cocker, as it showcases the evolution of Bowie’s creative talent. Out: Oct 31