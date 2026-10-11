The father of a fan thrown out of a Sex Pistols gig by frontman Frank Carter has backed up the singer, calling his son “idiotic”.

The incident happened during the legendary punk band’s set at the Ogden Theater in Denver, Colorado on October 9. Carter had reportedly encouraged a women-only moshpit for one song and called out a male audience member who entered it.

Footage shows Carter berating the fan, saying [via Consquence]: “Every time, there’s always a fucking man that tells me, ‘[Women] can do this all the fucking time.’ Like, they can’t. They fucking can’t. Do you know why? Because they walk in the mosh pit and they get a fucking elbow to the head by a fucking idiot!”

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Carter continued to address the fan from the stage: “You’re shaking your head like you’re a fucking woman? Are you fucking stupid? It’s not your lived experience, so just shut the fuck up! … Do you know what, instead of crouching, just fucking leave, bro!”

The singer reportedly had the fan thrown out of the show by security. He subsequently took to Instagram stories to expand on his reasons for calling him out.

“If you are a man who gets offended by a band making room for a female only moshpit then you are PART OF THE PROBLEM,” said Carter. “Stay home, read a book by Bell Hooks, come back when kindness, compassion and empathy have landed with you. Incels, homophobes, misogynists, racists, fascists not welcome.

“Also this isn't up for debate. I don’t care for your pedantry. If it isn't your lived experience, don't fucking speak on it. If you are offended by being told something isn’t for you then imagine how it feels to be a woman in the current climate. And finally…

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“When I say a Ladies only moshpit, I of course mean a trans inclusionary space. The space is for people who don't usually feel safe… To dance and have fun without the worry of physical, sexual or psychological violence being used against them while they are vulnerable. DO NOT LET THEM DIVIDE US."

After the show, Carter revealed that he had received a message from the fan’s father, who offered his support to the singer.

“Frank – let me apologize that was my idiotic son who decided to make a stand last night in Denver about the womens mosh pit,” read the message. “Wasnt how he was raised, wasnt what he was taught. His sisters learning of his stand are very upset w him as am I. Unfortunately this is what has happened in our country and the misinformation and poison that has been spewed into young and old people has infected and affected our country.”

Sex Pistols are currently touring the US to mark the 50th anniversary of their landmark debut album Never Mind The Bollocks.