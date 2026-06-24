Fourteen years after his toxic dismissal from progressive-metal monarchs Queensrÿche, Geoff Tate has released a new solo album, Operation: Mindcrime III, recorded by the singer and his current backing group.

Eighteen years separated Queensrÿche’s Operation: Mindcrime and its sequel. Since then, two more decades have passed. What made you decide it was time to do chapter three?

I didn’t [laughs]. I happened to listen to Mindcrime II during lockdown and realised it was all about the lead character, Nikki. I hadn’t listened to Mindcrime in a while, and I realised that was about Nikki, too. That started me thinking: “Who is Doctor X?” We don’t really get to know him. So I started taking some notes, and that led to songs being written.

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Can you give us a thumbnail sketch of the plot of the new record?

In a paragraph or two?! No. But I guess it’s about Doctor X: who is he? How did he get to where he is? And why does he have this power over the other characters?

Has the storyline been left open for a fourth album?

That could probably happen… if I thought about it for long enough.

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Ronnie James Dio was a guest on Mindcrime II. Any cameos this time?

None as famous as Ronnie, but John Moyer [of Disturbed] played bass. He’s pretty famous in certain circles. John also produced the album and made it sound incredible.

Is Pamela Moore back as Sister Mary?

No, not for decades. Clodagh McCarthy, a very talented lady from my band, plays that role.

In picking up the story, did you feel there was any obligation to consult the former Queensrÿche members?

None at all.

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Compared to the first Mindcrime, which was a huge hit, Mindcrime II received a mixed response. Do you think those criticisms unwarranted?

I don’t have a view on how it was received. I don’t take a survey. I never read reviews. Music, in my opinion, is a personal journey. Once you make it, it belongs to the world.

You almost had me believing you for a moment there.

I’m being honest. Music either affects you or it doesn’t. There’s no way I could convince somebody to listen to something, or to enjoy it.

But Mindcrime II did okay sales-wise?

Again, I don’t know. It’s the only record that we recouped on [made money from the record company], I do know that. With the new album there’s no record company involved, it’s being self-released.

How are you finding that?

It’s simple: we put the record up for sale. People will buy it if they like it, and if they don’t they won’t. I don’t understand the big mystery. If you have an audience, they’re pretty likely to check it out. And I have an audience.

This year you’re performing the original Mindcrime in its entirety for a final time. How will the show be structured?

We will play Mindcrime I in its entirety, plus excerpts from Mindcrime II and Mindcrime III. Then, if we get an encore, we’ll play tracks from other albums.

Operation: Mindcrime III is available from the Geoff Tate website.