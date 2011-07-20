Zach Williams & The Reformation: A Southern Offering

If you were trying to describe what Southern rock is to the innocent inhabitants of Planet Throg, you couldn’t do better than pop a copy of this CD into the space capsule, along with a link to their Facebook page.

Everything about Arkansas five-piece Zach Williams & The Reformation epitomises the genre: the hats, the hair, the attitude and of course the music.

Their second album, A Southern Offering, is exactly what it says – a well-produced, played and sung inventory of riffs and hooks that wallow in the essence, from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Molly Hatchett and back.

It’s all done without a trace of irony, which is another trait of Southern rock. It’s like the Drive By Truckers never existed.