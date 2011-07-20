Trending

Zach Williams & The Reformation: A Southern Offering

One more for the Confederates.

By Classic Rock 

If you were trying to describe what Southern rock is to the innocent inhabitants of Planet Throg, you couldn’t do better than pop a copy of this CD into the space capsule, along with a link to their Facebook page.

Everything about Arkansas five-piece Zach Williams & The Reformation epitomises the genre: the hats, the hair, the attitude and of course the music.

Their second album, A Southern Offering, is exactly what it says – a well-produced, played and sung inventory of riffs and hooks that wallow in the essence, from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Molly Hatchett and back.

It’s all done without a trace of irony, which is another trait of Southern rock. It’s like the Drive By Truckers never existed.