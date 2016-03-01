Wormed: Krighsu

If you weren’t familiar with these Spanish purveyors of brutal technical death metal, the giveaway would be their songtitles.

It’s highly likely that word combinations such as Agliptian Codex Cyborgization, Eukaryotic Hex Swarm and Computronium Pulsar Nanarchy aren’t common anywhere, but bru-tech bands definitely know how to gussy up the English language. The complexity of their nomenclature is matched by the intricacy being force-fucked into death metal’s standard structure.

Why play 25 notes when you can play 250? Why only do a few time changes when 57889330816.1 (that’s actually another title) will do? Why write songs that anyone will ever be able to recollect?

And herein lies the issue with Wormed and bands of their ilk: the musical feats are impressive, but good luck deciphering not only Wormed from other members of their cohort, but any part of Krighsu from another.