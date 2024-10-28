You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Paul McCartney’s greatest post-Beatles work was a triumph over adversity. Just before Wings travelled to Nigeria to record it, guitarist Henry McCullough and drummer Denny Seiwell quit the group. And while, in Nigeria, Paul and wife Linda survived both being mugged at knifepoint and accusations of colonial activity by the great Fela Kuti.

It's an album full of high points, including the beautifully assembled title track, the incredible glam rush of Jet, and the fantastic it’s-about-John-or-is-it Lennonesque screamer Let Me Roll It. The rest is mostly quite nice, but Paul McCartney’s “quite nice” is most people’s “completely astonishing".

“When we got back from Lagos after a few dramas, people said, ‘Ah, out of adversity has been born a fine album,’" said McCartney. "I don’t like that theory. I hate the idea that you have to sweat and suffer to produce something good.

“They told us not to go walking late at night and we just went, ‘Yeah sure,’ being hippies! We felt immortal. It took a while for the penny to drop during the incident. Looking back it’s almost funny. I must admit I see an element of stupidity but it was a sort of enthusiastic innocence!”

"Band on the Run finds McCartney walking a middle ground between autobiographical songwriting and subtle attempts to mythologize his own experience through the creation of a fantasy world of adventure – perhaps remotely inspired by his having recently written Live and Let Die. He does it by uniting the myth of the rock star and the outlaw, the original legendary figure on the run. (Rolling Stone)

"Band on the Run didn’t have to be great to be well regarded by Beatles fans across the globe, and compared to the many mediocrities that followed, it would seem legendary in comparison. In my estimation, it’s not because Band on the Run was a towering masterpiece that it cast a long shadow – it was because the light just happened hit it just right at the time to cast that shadow. In my estimation, that’s really all there is to the legend of Band on the Run." (Brutally Honest Rock Album Reviews)

"This is what McCartney yearned for since the waning days of the Beatles: to get back to the early days, when being in a band carried a sense of adventure. His phenomenal fame created an inherent power imbalance when he started Wings, but by Band On The Run, he had a pair of players who knew and accepted his idiosyncrasies. He didn’t have supporting musicians, he had a group with a distinct character, one that was captured on record during an extraordinarily difficult set of circumstances." (Pitchfork)

Wesley Winegarden: 🎶 And the first one said to the second one... I hope you're having fun 🎶

After The Beatles split, John Lennon started the hit-and-miss Plastic Ono band, but despite some great songs, John always sounded a bit miserable.

George recorded arguably the best solo album of any Beatle, but he knew All Things Must Pass, and never really sounded like he was enjoying music after that epic first album.

Mr and Mrs McCartney went a different direction after Paul tried his hand as a solo artist for an album but didn't really enjoy the experience. He knew he needed a band to help keep his creative juices flowing, so he formed Wings with Mrs McCartney. The albums and the songs were hit and miss with fans, but throughout the years of experimenting with Wings, I can hear that Paul was still enjoying experimenting with styles and sounds (or maybe Paul just sounds like the happiest of the Fab Four).

Band On The Run is my favourite of the Wings albums, and has four of my favourite post-Beatle McCartney songs; Band on the Run, Jet, Let Me Roll It and my favourite Ninety Hundred and Eighty-Five.

Gus Schultz: What can you say about this LP that hasn't been said here or elsewhere? Quite possibly his magnum opus post-Beatles. If someone didn't know who Paul McCartney and Wings were, this is the album I would tell them to listen to. Sure he had a smattering of hits on their other albums, but none of them compare to this one. Consistently good solid songs throughout the whole album, which I think he never achieved an album of the same calibre after or during post-Wings albums. The man was and is a musical genius and the driving force behind the Beatles' songwriting. And that is saying something considering the other members of the Beatles were pretty darn good too. Definitely in the top 10 of classic rock albums, if not top five.

Bill Griffin: A 10 by any measure.

Chris Downie: The legacy the Fab Four built in the eight years or so in which they changed music forever is undeniable, but what is equally notable is the mixed fortunes they endured since, in trying to live down that legacy. While Ringo went off on eccentric tangents like the country-tinged Beaucoup of Blue", John Lennon regaled us with odes to peace amidst his wife's unintelligible screeches. George Harrison had the occasional credible stab at pop-rock while dabbling in Hare Krishna, whereas Paul had Wings.

Sadly many only scratched the surface with this band and know little beyond the likes of Bond soundtrack Live And Let Die, but beyond that there is a lot to be admired. Band On The Run arguably represents the best of his - and the four members overall - post-Beatles output. 8/10.

Mike Canoe: Paul McCartney has been a living legend since I came of musical age in the early 80s - as much for his solo work as one of the Beatles - so I was surprised to learn while doing my weekly homework that McCartney really had something to prove with the Band On The Run album. And even more surprised that the end result had mixed reviews.

The title track and Jet still sound amazing - even more so now that I know that a) the core band was suddenly down to three members and b) the experience of recording in Lagos, Nigeria left much to be desired. I also instantly recognized (and like) Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five and Let Me Roll It, I just didn't know what they were called.

New-to-me songs like Mrs. Vanderbilt and Bluebir" are decent enough as album tracks go. Ultimately, Band On The Run's reputation seems to rest firmly on the first two songs and the famous album cover that immediately conveyed just how famous McCartney was that he could just call up his famous friends over to be a part of it.

Steve Gardiner: Perfect album.

Chris Elliott: It's a nice record - there's verses and choruses - you can walk your dog to it. It's not a great album - there's two obvious stand-out tracks and the rest is pleasant.

Joe Cogan: Not just Paul’s best post-Beatles album by far, but a serious contender for the best post-Beatles album by any of them. Recording it with long-time Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick certainly didn’t hurt! 10/10.

Dave Hinsley: Everything is great about this album! The music. The back story. The front cover - featuring a certain Michael Parkinson! Probably the easiest 10/10 to give.

'Well, the rain exploded with a mighty crash, as we fell into the sun,' is a great description of tropical weather in Lagos! Marvellous album!

Philip Qvist: You lose your drummer and lead guitarist just before recording, you go to Nigeria to record it and end up working in a sub-standard studio, before getting mugged in Lagos - but you still end up producing a masterpiece. There are debates galore about which is the best post-Beatles album - but this one is my favourite album from an ex-Beatle.

Considering that Band On The Run was basically produced by a trio - and maybe I am being too kind to Linda McCartney here - makes it an even more amazing record; while Paul McCartney proved here beyond all doubt that he has an amazing ability to write and create songs out of thin air, complete with memorable melodies.

My favourite tracks? Well, where do you start? The Title Track, Jet, Mrs Vanderbilt and Let Me Roll It are all regular songs on my Playlist. If I have one quibble - and it is one that prevents me from giving this album a 10 - then it is Picasso's Last Words. I would have cut that song in half and included Helen Wheels on Band On The Run instead. But that's it - a thoroughly enjoyable record that gets a 9 from me.

On a fun, but sobering fact, let's name the nine people on the album cover. We have the McCartney's, Denny Laine, Michael Parkinson, Kenny Lynch, James Coburn, Clement Freud, Christopher Lee and John Conteh, with the latter and Macca himself being the only two on that cover who are still alive today. 51 years is a long time ago.

Greg Schwepe: A good chunk of this album is burned into my memory. One, due to the fact the heavy radio airplay of the hits (and they show up on all the Wings compilation albums). And two, I distinctly remember buying this (and a BTO album we reviewed previously!) while on vacation way back in my youth. Purchased on the ultra-high-fidelity pre-recorded cassette that I could play on my ultra-high-fidelity General Electric cassette player the size of a small shoebox. You know, the kind with the condenser mic and a little four-inch speaker. The Cadillac of portable music systems back then for a 12-13 year old.

So, let’s get right to it. The title track may be the best song Wings ever committed to vinyl. You have these distinct sections that take you on a musical journey. My favourite part is when the ringing 12-string guitar kicks in right about 2:15. Did I know exactly what McCartney was talking about lyrically back when I first heard it? Certainly not. And to not ruin it, I’ve not ever really investigated it to find out the “story” of the song. Some things are best listened to and not dissected.

The remaining heavy hitters on BOTR are Jet and Let Me Roll It. The latter contains a killer guitar riff that the famous lefty bass and guitar player pulls off on this recording.

The remainder of the album contains catchy “stick with you all day” McCartney instrumentation and lyrics. Yeah, the guy is pretty good with that stuff. Just one of those albums that keeps you engaged all the way to the end.

And at the end we’re left with Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five with the catchy piano intro and wavy synth-like accompaniment and organ to get the groove going.

Relistening to this album all the way though for the first time in a long time just made me realize what a talent Paul McCartney is. And we already knew that when he was making music with his first band. And would Wings make people forget his famous first band? Certainly not! Just makes you realize Paul had more to share with us. 9 out of 10 on this one for me.

John Marc Bimonte: A great record. Made under what we might call duress. Mrs. Vanderbilt ranks up there with any of Paul's bass lines.

Shane Reho: It's probably McCartney's best post-Beatles album (although I do have soft spots for Ram and Venus And Mars, the latter of which was technically the first album I ever bought on LP). Enough has been said of the classic songs like the title track, Jet and Let Me Roll It, so I'd like to give some of the other cuts some attention. Miss Vandebilt has one of the best grooves McCartney ever laid down and easily holds its own against the other songs on side one, if it isn't better than all of them.

On side two, Mamunia might be the album's weak spot, it's pretty but kinda repetitive, but on most listens I don't mind it. No Words is probably my favourite song on the LP, the harmony between McCartney and Denny Laine (RIP) is great. Thankfully, Laine started getting some room to flex on their later albums. Who knows what he could've added to the two previous Wings albums. Helen Wheels kinda seems out of place in the middle of side two (thanks, Capitol Records), but it's nice to get an upbeat break in the middle of all the mellowness. Besides, it's always better to have the song on the album than just a standalone single.

Picasso's Last Words is an interesting beast, partially thanks to its Ginger Baker cameo. It's probably the only song (except, possibly Mamunia) where the Nigerian influence comes through. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five ends the album on a strong, somewhat over-the-top note. Overall, the lowest I could rate this album would be 9.5/10, but considering how many times I've listened to it, I'll give it the full complement.

Graham Tarry: That rarity; an album where every song is first class. So many great tunes.

Nigel Taylor: The band the Beatles could have been. And in all seriousness I do actually like this more than any Beatles album and more than any album any of the Beatles recorded. It's just pure perfection from start to finish.

Shayne Ashby: Top album. McCartney is a musical legend of the highest order.

Dave Hinsley: Brilliant album. The story of its making is pretty incredible as well!

Michael Saulle: Great album. Definitely in my personal top three post-Beatles McCartney albums, along with McCartney and Ram.

Peter Appleby: If the Beatles had made this album, it would be regarded as one of their best.

Stephen O'Neill: Magnificent

Evan Sanders: I always enjoy it when this group features an album that is a recognized classic, making me feel like we are being rewarded for our constant listening. Band On The Run is the best of the post-Beatles albums by its members, and the competition isn’t close. Every song is strong, the themes of travel and flight are effective throughout the album, and unlike previous efforts by multiple members, there are no criticisms of the Beatles or its members. A classic with 9/10, missing one point only so that the Beatles’ top albums get the perfect 10.

John Davidson: Before jumping fully into the heavy rock and metal scene I had a brief flirtation with the soft rock styling of bands like Wings. I remember listening to Wings Over America on a home copy cassette (a C120) in the brand new language lab in school when I should have been practising my German.

But by the time the tape recorder had chewed the tape beyond saving I had moved on to Rush, Led Zeppelin and such, so I never went back to buy the studio albums from Wings and was therefore only really familiar with the hits that got radio play or appeared on their live album.

Band On The Run is an accomplished album by one of the most successful songwriters in pop/rock history. The lyrics are eminently singable, the melodies hummable and the rhythm generally toe-tapping. It's a little bit too sweet and sentimental at times and has almost no bite at all, but it's a very pleasant album to listen to on a lazy Monday.

It's the kind of music I can safely add to the car audio playlist and sing along to while driving but otherwise I wouldn't think to put it on. 7/10.

Gary Furtrapper: Bravo! My personal favourite of any post-Beatles album, hipsters and haters be damned. The one-two punch of Band On The Run/Jet still ranks up there with the all-time great openings for any album. Great shit all around.

Richard Cardenas: To this day, one of my all-time favourite albums. Let Me Roll It alone makes this album a 10 for me.

Steve Pereira: My favourite McCartney album. Not really a band album, as the band decided they'd had enough of the crap McCartney was making, and didn't turn up at the airport when he flew out to Africa, so he made the album in a storm of anger and determination, playing nearly all the instruments himself (something he occasionally did when he was in The Beatles - playing better drums than Ringo, and better lead guitar than Harrison).

I suspect that if the band had turned up we wouldn't have had such a classic album. This is a fired-up performance - a man determined to prove everyone wrong - Lennon, who had viciously attacked him on the Imagine album ("The only thing you done was yesterday / And since you're gone you're just another day"), the critics who kept sneering at his output, the band members who had let him down, the muggers who stole all his money, demo tapes, and lyrics when he and Linda went out for a walk, and Fela Kuti, who attacked McCartney publicly, accusing him of coming to Africa to exploit Africans.

It's kind of like the realisation of Orson Welles' speech in The Third Man: "In Italy, for thirty years under the Borgias, they had warfare, terror, murder and bloodshed, but they produced Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and the Renaissance. In Switzerland, they had brotherly love, they had five hundred years of democracy and peace – and what did that produce? The cuckoo clock."

Long live strife, eh?

Final score: 8.81 (141 votes cast, total score 1242)

