Winger: Winger/In The Heart Of The Young

Of all the hair metal bands that were struck down in the early 90s, it was Winger that suffered the greatest humiliation.

After a poster of frontman Kip Winger was seen pinned to a dartboard in the video for Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters, and a Winger T-shirt was worn by the wussy whipping boy Stewart in Beavis And Butt-head, there was no band in America as uncool as Winger. And yet, before their fall, their first two albums sold a million apiece, and Kip was a sex symbol to rival Jon Bon Jovi.

1988 debut Winger (6⁄ 10 ) is all-American arena rock, comparable to Bon Jovi and Ratt, with one outstanding song in Headed For A Heartbreak, plus a dreadful version of Hendrix’s Purple Haze.