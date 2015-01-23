Trending

Winger: Winger/In The Heart Of The Young

Their glory years. Ruination soon followed.

By Classic Rock 

Of all the hair metal bands that were struck down in the early 90s, it was Winger that suffered the greatest humiliation.

After a poster of frontman Kip Winger was seen pinned to a dartboard in the video for Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters, and a Winger T-shirt was worn by the wussy whipping boy Stewart in Beavis And Butt-head, there was no band in America as uncool as Winger. And yet, before their fall, their first two albums sold a million apiece, and Kip was a sex symbol to rival Jon Bon Jovi.

1988 debut Winger (610) is all-American arena rock, comparable to Bon Jovi and Ratt, with one outstanding song in Headed For A Heartbreak, plus a dreadful version of Hendrix’s Purple Haze.

1990’s In The Heart Of The Young (610) is more of the same, with a brilliant Def Leppard knock-off, Can’t Get Enuff, and a classic power ballad, Miles Away. Winger weren’t so bad after all./o:p