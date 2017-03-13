Windswept - The Great Cold Steppe album review

The name Roman Sayenko brings a great deal of interest to a project and this new band from the man behind Drudkh is another to pay attention to. The Great Cold Steppe is much colder than the historical odes Drudkh play and instead takes in icier tones and harsher elements on its journey into the wastelands. Black metal is a multi-faceted beast and, in the guise of Windswept, Roman is able to cater to the raw rather than the beautiful side of the genre. The cold opener Black Horizon Is The Gates Of A Blizzard is a triumphant statement of intent, all supremely harsh vocals and terrifically driven guitars. It’s in this bitter, bleak environment that Windswept truly excel and The Stars Are Cold And Indifferent, Sow Their Gleaming Ashes showcases jagged tones while Blinding And Bottomless Abyss Is Howling is a furious and relentless piece that echoes with horror in its cyclical guitars and guttural screaming. The Great Cold Steppe isn’t boundary-breaking but it is defiant and frightening in its cold, raw power.