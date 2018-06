Their dreadlocks, dobros and djembes announce Wille Edwards’s trio as a more worldly prospect than your average 12-bar troglodyte, and Steal duly pulls you in with nimble multi-instrumental songs that test the boundaries of the blues.

Miles Away is a rattling-good slide-rocker (bolstered by organ from Don Airey), Hot Rocks is punchy and purposeful, while Scared Of The Sun darkens the mood nicely.