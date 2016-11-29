Whores – Gold album review

For their large label debut, Atlanta’s Whores. seek to build on the wanton brutality of EPs 2011’s Ruiner and 2013’s Clean, breaking free from the cluttered playing field of ear-bleeding noise rock extremists.

Clean’s scuzzy riffage and a bowel-shaking low end drew comparisons to Melvins while still inviting punks and stoners onboard. Gold takes their sound much further, with sharp, purposeful structures and a tightly harnessed aggression playing out in piledriving tempos and riffs, as heard in chest-pounding belters like Of Course You Do and I See You Also Wearing A Black Shirt. Such titles underscore Whores.’ zero-fucks irreverence, calling to mind the misanthropic playfulness of Pissed Jeans. The band stay largely within the lines on their debut, and the tighter focus, ambitious songwriting and speaker-blowing production cast Gold as a ferocious and exhilarating intro to the big leagues.