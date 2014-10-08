White Lion: Fight To Survive

Many bands have talked about their ‘difficult second album’, but for White Lion, the New York group fronted by Danish singer Mike Tramp, it was a case of the difficult first album.

Formed in 1983, White Lion seemed built for success, with blond pretty-boy Tramp resembling a junior David Lee Roth, and Vito Bratta a flashy guitarist heavily influenced by Eddie Van Halen. But the young band’s career was almost derailed when Elektra Records dropped them before the release of their debut – the prophetically titled Fight To Survive.

Eventually, their luck changed. The album was released in 1985 on US indie label Grand Slamm, and after some great reviews raised the band’s profile, they signed to a different major label, Atlantic, for their second album Pride, which would sell two million copies.

For connoisseurs of 80s hard rock, Fight To Survive is a lost classic. It features White Lion’s greatest song, Broken Heart – a glorious hard rock anthem, re-recorded in 1991 for their final album Mane Attraction. And there is an epic quality to the title track and The Road To Valhalla, the latter reminiscent of early Queen. Their hair was big, but deep down, White Lion were always a classic rock band.