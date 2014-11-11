Weedeater: Sixteen Tons

That Weedeater like weed is a given on par with saying Steve Harris knows his way around

They like it just as much now as they did 12 years ago when Sixteen Tons was originally released, but for a bunch of good ol’ Southerners – bassist/vocalist Dave Collins is best known as ‘Dixie’ – there are parts of the North Carolina trio’s 2002 second album where it’s difficult to tell if they’re exhibiting reverse-perverse pride of their home and heritage or just making fun of life south of the Mason-Dixon line. #3 is an instrumental homage to NASCAR and Potbelly starts with the sample, ‘I was born in South Carolina, man. I can’t read…’ Whatever the intent of their social commentary, the sonic calamity provides enough lurching stoner sludge to accompany a good sit-and-smoke-and-think about life, love, big riffs and/or where to get Doritos at 3am.

