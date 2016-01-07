We Lost The Sea: Departure Songs

Songs about death are plenty but it’s a theme We Lost The Sea explore to great depth on the uplifting and inspiring Departure Songs.

Each track is based on a life lost, ranging from those on the Challenger shuttle, to a deep sea diver, to three men who gave their lives to Chernobyl. As such, the album moves in waves of sadness and the melancholy air is all too present throughout.

Bogatyri is filled with shimmering guitar that constantly works upwards into ever increasing layers of anguish, chronicling the oncoming end and building into structures of sound that echo with gloom.

The two-part Challenger’s towering walls climb into the stratosphere before falling back into bittersweet lamentations. For a subject matter that reaches so far into the great unknowable, We Lost The Sea’s potent swells wrest vast amounts of humanity from the brink.