"Irresistibly seductive": Warren Haynes craft some songs of deep-pile quality on Million Voices Whisper

Allmans/Gov’t Mule man Warren Haynes goes it alone again

By
( )
published
Warren Haynes: Million Voices Whisper cover art
(Image: © Fantasy)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Given his unstinting schedule with Gov’t Mule (who themselves have released two albums in the past three years) and as a guest player for everyone from Dolly Parton to Edgar Winter to Blackberry Smoke during the same period, it’s little wonder that this Allman Brothers alumnus hasn’t managed to make a record under his own name since 2015. That time away from the solo spotlight seems to have allowed him to craft some songs of deep-pile quality here, though, and not just numbers built as instrumental showcases.

Warren Haynes - This Life As We Know It (Official Studio Video) - YouTube Warren Haynes - This Life As We Know It (Official Studio Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Til The Sun Comes Shining Through is an irresistibly seductive soul number accompanied by soft electric piano, while the funky roots rock of Terrified has a muscular punch. Go Down Swinging’s blend of gutsy, gruff white soul and ritzy horns echoes Van Morrison, but Haynes’ ego isn’t so fragile that he can’t allow Derek Trucks an opportunity to share centre stage with a roof-shaking solo on These Changes.

Johnny Sharp
Johnny Sharp

Johnny is a regular contributor to Prog and Classic Rock magazines, both online and in print. Johnny is a highly experienced and versatile music writer whose tastes range from prog and hard rock to R’n’B, funk, folk and blues. He has written about music professionally for 30 years, surviving the Britpop wars at the NME in the 90s (under the hard-to-shake teenage nickname Johnny Cigarettes) before branching out to newspapers such as The Guardian and The Independent and magazines such as Uncut, Record Collector and, of course, Prog and Classic Rock