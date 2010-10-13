Voodoo Six: Fluke?

Playing in a Sunday league football team with Steve Harris can only

They’ve lost a singer (Henry Rundell), but gained a better one, with the bluesy Luke Purdie going from a standing start to Chris Cornell levels of chest-beating on standouts like Take Aim, and fusing well with the old-school riffs, shred solos and ever-so-slightly earnest lyrics.

You could argue that it’s all a little relentless, and doesn’t have enough light and shade, but ultimately you’ll bang your head far more than you’ll shake it.

Back in 2008, bassist and de facto bandleader Tony Newton told this writer that he wasn’t “doing this to be some little number on the bill”. This album should see them leapfrog Feeder, at the very least.