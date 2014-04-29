Volume IV: Long In The Tooth

They say everything moves slower in the South and seemingly going out of their way to add evidence to this long-standing adage are this Atlanta-based trio.

On their debut full-length, Volume IV draw from a set of Southern, 70s, biker and stoner rock, amalgamating the mix into a very spacious, slow-motion burl that possesses a deep groove/pocket provided by drummer Troy King. Ultimately, though, it sounds more like the ballad-like moments Lynyrd Skynyrd or Black Oak Arkansas would use during stadium rock shows to give themselves a collective breather while providing drunk biker babes something to sway to.

The reluctant tempos both breathe life into the simplistic riffs of the majority of songs while unfortunately creating an inadvertent ode to repetitive monotony and the well-worn rudiments of Southern rock/metal that every bar band uses and abuses.

Had Long In The Tooth been halved, it would’ve possessed exponential amounts of efficacy. As it stands, it’s yet another album that starts off strong before taking a plunge in the quality department.