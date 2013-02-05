Venomous Maximus: Beg Upon The Light

The sun-baked state of Texas may not be the likeliest locale for natural denizens of the dark side, but the four shady figures collectively known as Venomous Maximus probably just don’t go outside very much.

Formed in 2010, the band drew a number of favourable notices for their seven-inch, Give Up The Witch, and subsequent EP, The Mission. This, their debut full-length, should at last break them out of the underground.

From the moment the Hammer Horror hokum of the intro fades, the riffs, leads, arrangements and penchant for disarming outbursts of melody point to Mercyful Fate as a major source of inspiration. Comparisons with current occult-obsessed acts such as In Solitude, The Devil’s Blood and Hour Of 13 obviously apply, as do parallels with veterans such as Sabbath, Pentagram and Pagan Altar. A striking debut.