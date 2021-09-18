Vega's Anarchy And Unity: melodic rock sharpened with a contemporary edge

Vega’s way with a tune is such that James (keyboards) and Tom (bass) Martin have written material for labelmates Joe Lynn Turner and Danny Vaughn. Joe Elliott gave Vega a nod of approval, adding backing vocals to their cover of Def Leppard’s 10X Bigger Than Love, and like Def Leppard they’ve sharpened their melodic rock with a contemporary edge.

Unable to tour last year’s Grit Your Teeth, they used pandemic-enforced downtime to bring in new members Billy Taylor (guitar) and Pete Newdeck (drums), and to channel their pent-up energies into Anarchy And Unity’s notably consistent collection of songs.

Their ability to set rousing choruses amid bare-knuckle riffs and clichéfree arrangements is amply demonstrated, and modern production flourishes (End Of The Fade, Beautiful Lie) balance more traditional moments (Kneel To You, Had Enough).

Peppered with lung-busting vocal performances from Nick Workman, shredding solos and ear-catching guitar harmonies, Anarchy might be Vega’s strongest album yet.