Various - Snaggletooth: A Tribute To Lemmy album review

Next month will mark a year since Lemmy checked out, depriving this planet of rock’n’roll’s greatest living embodiment. It can only be imagined what the man would have made of a tribute album on which Motörhead songs are covered by bands he inspired. Of course he’d be flattered to be held in similar esteem to his own heroes but, as anyone who knew the man would agree, he’d also be laughing his arse off.

When alive, Lemmy was such a one-off that few dared try to replicate his personalised roar and rusty bass clank, let alone his colossal persona. That said, this is a rambunctious set with its heart in the right place as Overkill, Onslaught, Destruction, Perzonal War, Kärbholz and Finland’s Korpiklaani earnestly replicate the Motörhead blueprint with singers who inevitably sound rather squeaky when compared to Lemmy.

The collection is elevated by guitarist Phil Campbell ram-raiding Ugly Kid Joe’s Ace Of Spades, Monster Magnet’s bonkers take on Hawkwind’s Brainstorm and the Black Explosion’s fried Hawkwind. Lemmy himself appears, singing Queen’s Tie Your Mother Down, joining Rammstein’s Richard Kruspe on the LA-lite Rock City Night and with his friend Doro on Love Me Forever. Yes, love him forever, whatever your poison.