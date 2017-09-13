Vacivus - Temple Of The Abyss album review

UK death metal is in rude health, and Profound Lore have been attentively keeping their ears to the scabrous underbelly of the British scene as a means to discover future torchbearers. Their latest signing is Vacivus, a five-piece comprised of seasoned musicians schooled in the dark arts of the masters – particularly Morbid Angel’s arcane rites – and clearly eager to compete in chaos with the likes of Lvcifyre, Grave Miasma and Dead Congregation. Their first full-length will surely put them on the same negative plane as their contemporaries. The summoning of old and new-school influences here is faultless; Vacivus’s focus on constructing punishing riffs rarely succumbs to cob-webbed atmospheric sojourns. As a result, this single-minded approach keeps the devastation levels in the red – fundamental when spawning scorched-earth, riff-driven death metal.