Ursinne - Swim With The Leviathan album review

Ever since he was called back from the grave for Down Among The Dead Men four years ago, Dave Ingram has been on a roll, including a short stint with Hail Of Bullets. So is the Swedish-born-yet-Bristol-resident Jonny Pettersson, who handles all the instruments for Ursinne, as well the recording and mixing duties. Swim With The Leviathan is his fourth album this year – and there are even more to come. Unsurprisingly, Ursinne is tailormade for the Brummie-born frontman, its easily digestible and mostly mid-tempo death metal housing catchy choruses yet adorned with that classic Swedish guitar tone. But it’s also the biggest shortcoming. While it’s easy to get into, there’s not enough meat on these hooks to sustain your appetite once you’re there. The annoying presence of a drum machine and inclusion of four covers, such as on their take on QOTSA’s Monster In Your Parasol, tend to reduce Swim… to a mere exercise in style rather than a serious project.