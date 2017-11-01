UFO - The Salentino Cuts album review

This is an odd one. UFO have recorded cover versions in the past (Eddie Cochran’s C’mon Everybody and Love’s Alone Again Or spring to mind), but a whole album’s worth of them will likely test the patience of even the most fervent UFO fan.

The song choices are intriguing – The Doors’ Break On Through and Montrose’s Rock Candy are the pick of an eclectic bunch - but the execution all too often is not; bizarrely, singer Phil Mogg’s vocals are so up-front in the mix as to be mildly off-putting. The one bright spot is that It’s My Life is the song recorded by The Animals, not a different one by Bon Jovi. (UFO play Bon Jovi? Puh-lease!) So if you find an unidentified flying object heading your way, you better duck. It could well be a copy of this CD.