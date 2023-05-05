Tygers Of Pan Tang's new album is the bog-average sound of a band dithering

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The time has likely come to delete ‘NWOBHM legends’ as a prelude to any mentioning of Tygers Of Pan Tang. Bloodlines is halfway decent, but it could have been recorded by any bog-average Euro-metal mob.

Put brutally, this is the sound of the band’s founding guitarist Robb Weir dithering about with an assortment of unmemorable sidemen; the red-raw appeal of the Tygers’ early-doors, Jess Cox-fronted line-up is now a very distant memory. Which of course it is.

Problem is, it’s difficult to identify a signature Tygers sound, particularly as they went all AOR on us at one point. The best tracks here have most in common with UFO, notably evocative closer Making All The Rules, with its Mogg-reminiscent lyrics.

The riotous ’n’ raunchy Back For Good is a standout of sorts; you can genuinely detect a whiff of NWOBHM fever. But when one starts scribbling notes like “nothing to dislike here” you know you’re in trouble.