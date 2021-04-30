Touch's comeback album Tomorrow Never Comes will exhaust your supply of air keyboards

Notwithstanding a second album so poorly produced (by Todd Rundgren) that their label were forced to shelve it, Touch are back in business more than four decades after their cult favourite self-titled debut and appearing at the inaugural Monsters Of Rock Festival.

Featuring all four original members, Tomorrow Never Comes is a varied, thrilling and completely unexpected return.

It’s so pomp-tastic that over the course of a half-dozen spins this reviewer wore out two sets of air keyboards and had to send a third for an MOT.

Epic pieces such as Swan Song and Frozen Ground are micro-symphonies in their own right, but let’s get one thing straight: Touch can rock; Let It Come is forged on a riff reminiscent of their best-known tune Don’t You Know What Love Is. They also wave that fact in our faces with a ditty called L’il Bit Of Rock ‘N’ Roll.