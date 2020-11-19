Tombs’ Under Sullen Skies: black metal majesty meets New York City grit

Tombs are the brainchild of frontman Mike Hill, whose drive has sustained them through several stylistic tweaks and personnel changes. Album five introduces new drummer Justin Spaeth, guitarist Matt Medeiros and bassist Drew Murphy. Black metal is still their cornerstone, their esotericism anchored by an urban grittiness born of Hill’s New York origins. The fervency of Bone Furnace showcases the juxtaposition – the equivalent of seeing stars as your face smashes into concrete. The eerily sparse Secrets Of The Black Sun provides respite before it’s back to the business of tearing your head off and hurling it into a black hole. Mike Hill has found a band capable of keeping up, and breathed new life into this muscular beast.