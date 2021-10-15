Tom Morello continues to break the rules on The Atlas Underground Fire

He may be a member of rock’s most dogmatic band, but Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello isn’t one for rules in his solo career. His all-star The Atlas Underground Fire project finds him hooking up with a full spectrum array of collaborators, from hardcore to modern pop.

The marquee track on their second album is a leadfooted cover of Highway To Hell featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, which turns out to be a massive missed open goal.

Better is the distorted semi-industrial blast of The Achilles List, featuring Damian ‘Son Of Bob’ Marley, with the Chris Stapleton-fronted ballad The War Inside a close second.

The rest of the album is all over the map, from electro-rocker Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon) to Charmed I’m Sure’s dub-step metal. It’s fun hearing Morello stretch out, though all but the most broadminded RATM fans are unlikely to feel the same way