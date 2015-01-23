Todd Rundgren: At The BBC 1972-1982

That Todd Rundgren should have been the pre-eminent superstar of 70s rock, is for fans, a self-evident truth. Why he wasn’t is made a little clearer by this fascinating compilation.

If Radio One In Concert shows from 1972 and 1975 splice oddball diversions (a 10-minute Piss Aaron) with avant-pop genius (Hello It’s Me, a scorching Open My Eyes), a Utopia set from 1977 is utterly bonkers, topped off with a Tap-esque 30-minute Singring And The Glass Guitar.

Fans will relish a bonus DVD featuring beautifully restored TV appearances by Utopia from The Old Grey Whistle Test from 1975 and ‘78, but best of all is a solo performance from 1982 where a velvet-jacketed Todd introduces a final A Dream Goes On Forever with the words: “And now… the benediction”. Cosmic piano pop just doesn’t get any better./o:p