Tin Soldiers: The Protester

Named not after the SLF song but the opening line of Neil Young’s Ohio, these unashamed hard-rock classicists have been winning hearts and minds since the release of their tightly coiled 2010 debut Telling Tales.

If the riff-heavy reference points remain familiar (Foo Fighters, Muse, Feeder), Rich Cross’s ruminations on the state of the nation never fail to hit the mark thanks to pensive lyrics (Take Back The Streets) and a propulsive musical urgency (Falling), driven by tireless drummer Chris Persiva.

Tender when they want to be – notably on the desolate Alarms – their call-up papers for rock’s big league must surely be in the post.