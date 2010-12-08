Therapy?: We’re Here To The End

There’s something comforting about having Therapy? around after 20 years.

Prime ministers have come and gone, we’ve had booms and busts, but throughout it all they’ve have been there to cheer us up with a whale-sized riff and a staggering live show.

So it’s fitting that they celebrated this milestone with a series of sweaty gigs in London’s tiny Water Rats venue, recorded here for posterity. They go straight for the hits, starting with a still thrilling Screamager and dragging us through 36 endorphin-releasing rock classics until we land, breathless, at a furious Teethgrinder.

While live albums always preach to the converted, this one shines because the band sound so ridiculously happy to be on stage.