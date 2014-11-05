Thee Image: Thee Image/Inside The Triangle

Thee Image was originally the name of the now mythical Miami club where guitarist Mike Pinera cut his musical teeth with house band Blues Image in 1968, before it moved to LA and experienced their only success with Ride Captain Ride.

Pinera revived Thee Image’s name in 1973 for a trio also boasting former Buddy Miles keyboardist Duane Hitchings and drummer Donny Vosburgh.

The band recorded two albums for ELP’s Manticore in 1974 and 1975, both now roped together with new annotation for this worthwhile reissue, where it’s possible to appreciate the scorching dynamics of tracks such as the snarling Zep-meets-Spirit For Another Day, blues-prog maelstrom of Show Your Love and bubbling funk underpinning Alone With You. A fantastic opportunity to appreciate a double-header of overlooked 70s rock gold./o:p