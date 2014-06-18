The Winery Dogs: Unleashed In Japan

Of the many supergroups launched in recent years, The Winery Dogs is one of the more unlikely alliances, featuring hair metal veterans Billy Sheehan (ex-Mr Big) and Richie Kotzen (ex-Poison) alongside a modern prog hero, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy.

And yet, on their self-titled debut album, they worked together brilliantly, blending 70s heavy rock influences with a modern, post-grunge feel. Now, that debut is included as a bonus disc with a live album named in tribute to Judas Priest’s legendary Unleashed In The East.

The Dogs’ originals are tightly powerful – Elevate especially so. But they also get loose on crowd-pleasing versions of Poison’s Stand and Elvin Bishop’s 70s hit Fooled Around And Fell In Love. Like Chickenfoot, this is a supergroup that likes to have fun.