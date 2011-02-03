The Whigs: In The Dark

Touring mates of Kings Of Leon, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Drive-By Truckers, Georgian racket pop trio The Whigs are avid students of southern noir rock.

From BRMC they’ve gleaned a subterranean sonic squall put to excellent use on Dying and Hundred/Million. From Drive By Truckers they’ve garnered a dirty pop edge on display in Automatic and So Lonely. And Kill Me Caroline has certainly learnt the lessons of Sex On Fire: keep it stompin’, keep it wailin’ and keep it potentially fatal (oh, and get it produced by KOL svengali Angelo Petraglia, while you’re at it).

Which is not to say that The Whigs’ third album has been entirely pilfered during soundchecks. There’s an amalgamation here of My Morning Jacket searscapes, Bob Seger roots rock and a vital guitar crunch that’s all their own. And when the stone-hearted I Don’t Even Care About The One I Love breaks out a Northern Soul groove, it’s clear these Whigs aren’t going to hang around getting dusty.