The Voodoo Sheiks: Voodification

Despite cover art so thoroughly spooky it’ll probably make the Westboro Baptist Church form an instant picket line, The Voodoo Sheiks aren’t here to eat your babies, but to move your feet.

And this is something they do pretty consistently, with Voodification’s high-velocity tracklisting displaying smart writing and meaty musical chops.

The Thrill Ain’t Gone is a neat response song to BB, its punchy R&B shifting to a slow-blues harp lament halfway through. Tin sandwich and wah guitar butt heads on Have A Heart, and Flying Fortress is their Roadhouse Blues, but New Boogie Disease’s spring-heeled riffing makes it the standout.

Elsewhere, the Sheiks cover a moody Whipping Post and drag U2’s When Love Comes To Town into the jazz clubs, while light relief comes from Build Me A Woman, in which they dream up a girl who stays 19 forever, pays the bills and does the ironing./o:p