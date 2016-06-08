The Senton Bombs - Mass Vendetta album review

In the forgotten backwaters and drizzly seaside towns, places too far out-of-the-way to be swept along in the zeitgeist’s slipstream, they still rock the old way. The Senton Bombs, causing minor quakes of punky AC/DC, Social Distortion and Backyard Babies across Blackpool since 2004, epitomise the UK’s substratum of diehard outliers and their fourth album is a notable addition to the art of burying contemporary issues beneath the raw voltage sounds of 1978.

To catchy firebrand riffs designed to ring hell’s own schoolbell, Joey Class sings of the Rothschild family’s global banking domination (Red Shield), political corruption (Apex, Trailblazer), wage slavery (gentle country-rock road trip Out West) and, on the Aerosmith-aping Wedlock Horns, how the institutionalised monogamy of marriage is the worst of the devil’s works (right, Vernon?). Big ideas, needing broader horizons.