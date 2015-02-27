The Sanity Days: Evil Beyond Belief

In 1988 Onslaught issued an album that polarised opinion. In Search Of Sanity – which introduced Steve Grimmett, the former Grim Reaper frontman who would later be linked with replacing Bruce Dickinson in Iron Maiden – is considered the group’s best and worst album.

Slicker, more melodic and backed by major label clout, it could have made stars of the Bristolians but, as often happens in such circumstances, 18 months later they were gone.

Sparks flew four years ago when Grimmett and drummer Steve Grice considered performing the album in its entirety, and after adding guitarist Al Jordan and bassist Jase Stallard, both with Onslaught history of their own, The Sanity Days were born. The results exceed all expectations of a project formed for “a bit of fun and nostalgia”.

Steve's delivery is slightly rougher but retains its power, while the likes of Charlie, Satan's Blood and a nine-minute title cut display a considered quality and, yes… maturity that nods back to the album that gave the group their name, contrasting the 'pure thrash' approach of the existing Onslaught that reunited a decade ago.