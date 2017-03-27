The Raven Age - Darkness Will Rise album review

The Raven Age are part of a select, if hypothetical, Facebook group: Bands Featuring The Children Of People In Iron Maiden. In this case, the connection comes via guitarist George ‘Son Of Steve’ Harris, who joins Austin and Griffin Dickinson, Dylan Smith and his own sister Lauren Harris in the family business.

The apple has fallen a long way from the tree here. The Raven Age’s debut album is a distinctly modern take on metal. Promised Land and Age Of The Raven veer closer to metalcore linchpins Killswitch Engage and Bullet For My Valentine than Maiden’s deathless epics, driven by relentless kick-drumming and sharp-edged riffs, rather than galloping basslines and klaxon vocals.

It’s far from flawless. Singer Michael Burrough’s one-note style lacks personality, while few of the songs leave a lasting imprint. There’s certainly potential here, but they’re going to have to work much harder if they want to escape the shadow of Eddie The ’Ed.