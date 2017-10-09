The Great Discord - The Rabbit Hole album review

Eclectic Swedes The Great Discord are a full package: ambitious, musically inventive and harbouring a serious penchant for theatricality. 2015 debut Duante was a peerless balancing act of sublime pop melodies, mesmerising vocals from magnetic frontwoman Fia Kempe and progressive, shapeshifting rhythms courtesy of drummer Aksel Holmgren, who used to be Earth, one of Ghost’s Nameless Ghouls. The title of their second album suggests that we’re in for more of the same and happily, it doesn’t disappoint. On highlights Omen and Darkest Day the band revel in experimentation, playing with ornate textures, weighty riffs and ethereal tones, plunging into darkness before emerging again into light. The best tracks on The Rabbit Hole constantly pulls the rug from under your feet, twisting and turning like a warren deep underground where it’s easy to get lost and absorbed.