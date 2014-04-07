The Family Rain: Under The Volcano

They name-check the Stones, and recorded theft debut album at the Hansa Studios of Bowie's Berlin; anything, it seems, to divert references to Bath's brotherly trio the Family Rain back past the glaring brick wall of the White Stripes.

These dense 30 minutes of wailing blues rock are so much in debt to Jack White and the Black Keys, you see, that Family Rain’s Will Walter must live in constant fear of having his vocal chords repossessed.

Reason To Die buttons the hardest button; Binocular has its own parking space at Hotel Yorba; Pushing It is a plucky lieutenant in the Seven Nation Army. Yet they pilfer with power, panache and a firm melodic punch, and occasionally drop in pinches of unusual flavour of their own recipe - trip-hop beats to Don’t Waste Your Time, or hand-clappy Kasabian chants to On My Back. A little more poking at the ore and they’re primed to erupt.