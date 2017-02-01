The Drip - The Haunting Fear Of Inevitability album review

Everyone knows that scouring for obscure seven-inches and rare Mongolian-pressed, double-gatefold 10-inch bootlegs, spending your disposable income on patches, shirts and poorly designed tattoos, while guzzling beers at shows and omitting the etiquette of daily bathing and doesn’t constitute a healthy lifestyle.

Hell, maybe you are that person! If so, The Drip are for you, catering to the crustiest of the crusty, grindcore artefact completists, with a furious combination of d-beat punk, crustcore, death metal and blasting grind. Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, The Drip know their history, respect their elders and slot right in alongside Rotten Sound, Napalm Death, Nasum, Brutal Truth, Terrorizer and Misery Index with the octane-activated, power-plod sludge of Blackest Evocation and Anathema, and the thrashier Consigned To Fate and Covered In Red. The disappointment is that The Haunting Fear… lacks appreciable singularity beyond being a decent conglomeration of influences; it’s a respectable collection of material, though you’d hardly call it essential listening.