The Castillians: You & Me

Insolent, fuzzed-out garage blues for people who like headbanging.

The Castillians, Brummies who formed in 2010, like their blues abrasive and slightly painful to listen to, if the 11 scratchy songs on their second album You & Me are typical.

But you can’t help but twitch a buttock or two in response to the irreverent, anarchic music. Sure, songs such as Hey Hey and Midnight Ride aren’t what you’d call heavily produced, with a garage guitar sound and distorted vocals, but damn they’re persuasive, and Hang Me Out is an obvious hit, all hummable chorus and infectious, Motown-influenced beat.

There’s a degree of subtlety in more laid-back tunes like Come What May, a slow-blues grind, and Still In Love With You, a wall-of-sound wail, but generally The Castillians are about pummelling listeners into submission.