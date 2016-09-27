The best new melodic rock albums you can buy this month

Tyketto - Reach

Tyketto have flitted in and out of existence for almost three decades. With them having been ‘let go’ by Geffen Records during the grunge meltdown and lived for too many years in the shadow of an iconic debut album, Don’t Come Easy, it’s tempting to say that the group’s window of opportunity came and went many moons ago. However, since a reunion in 2008 an Anglo-American incarnation of Tyketto is finally gaining some belated traction.

Reach, the group’s second album for Frontiers Records and fifth in total, is a warming, accomplished set of melodic hard rock songs that probes the gamut of human emotions, including envy (Big Money), impatience (I Need It Now), forgiveness (Letting Go) and optimism (the title track). Ex-Waysted man Danny Vaughn’s voice trembles with steely determination during Circle The Wagons and Tearing Down The Sky, announcing: ‘I took a shot to the chin/But I’m damned sure getting up again’ in the latter, although given the circumstances who could really blame him for that? Tyketto are very definitely back. (8⁄ 10 )

Mecca - III

Toto’s bassist David Hungate is among the musicians who played on this long-awaited third album from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Joe Vana. As you’d expect of a record that took three years to complete, it’s a classy affair. Consummate vocals, shimmering West Coast hooks and a tune co-written with Mr Mister’s Richard Page, III has it all (except a decent title). (8⁄ 10 )

Angels Or Kings - Go Ask The Moon

Once minnows of the UK’s original melodic scene, Mancunian veterans Angels Or Kings reunited for a debut album, Kings Of Nowhere, that was rated by some as being among the best records of 2014. Continuing the good work, Go Ask The Moon sounds like it could have been made back in the mid-80s, were it not for the modern production. (6⁄ 10 )

Overland - Contagious

Vocalist/guitarist Steve Overland is developing quite an admirable repertoire outside of his day job with the reunited FM. Naturally, this fourth solo album plays to its star’s biggest strength – a voice to die for – although despite considerable hook-enhanced appeal it’s parked a little bit on the bluesy side of FM’s most recent output. (7⁄ 10 )

Hardline - Human Nature

Any record by Hardline will always be judged against their 1992 debut, Double Eclipse, which featured guitarist Neal Schon and drummer Deen Castronovo of Journey/Bad English fame. Fortunately, four studio albums and almost a quarter-century on, frontman Johnny Gioeli and his latest line-up continue to serve up bright, punchy and joyful hard rock that’s a cut above. (8⁄ 10 )

