The best melodic rock you can buy this month

Forever Gone opens this album like a divine throwback of those days of post-grunge defiance, although fidelity-wise the production places things in a more modern context. And there’s plenty more where it came from – Make My Day, Don’t Ever Give Up, I Need Tonight, Together As Friends… you’ll struggle to find a duffer here. (8⁄10)
In 1987, Ronnie Montrose teamed future Foreigner vocalist Johnny Edwards with fellow ex-King Kobra man JK Nortrup on guitar, producing some of the songs now heard on this previously unreleased set. The results, which found their way on to records by Foreigner, King Kobra and Paul Shortino, should satisfy fans of Humble Pie and 80s Bad Co. (6⁄10)