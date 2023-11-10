You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

For that generation born a smidgen too late to experience The Beatles in real time, that hit their teens in the seventies, it was these two brilliantly curated double albums of the Fabs’ finest recordings that hit their collections first. 1962-1966 and 1967-1970, more popularly known as the Red and Blue albums (the first covering the live moptop years, the second the studio-bound era of psychedelia, experimentation and ultimate dissolution) were much-loved staples for prog heads, punk sceptics, powerpop disciples and mod mimics alike. So screw with them at your peril.

Aside from the fact that Giles Martin has transformed the constituent sonics way beyond reasonable expectations (by employing the same AI audio technology developed by Peter Jackson and his team to isolate the Get Back series’ dialogue and effect a full-stereo mix of Revolver), both Red and Blue have been significantly expanded with extra tracks to the extent that they’re both now triple vinyls rather than doubles, with additional tracks chosen to better represent both their Hamburg-forged aptitude as a covers band (Twist And Shout) and George Harrison’s songwriting prowess (Taxman).

Which is fine, and hardly something that’ll spoil anyone’s Christmas but, while these extras are safely tucked away on an extra slab of vinyl, the familiar punch of both sets’ previously faultless sequencing (hit-upon-hit; rapid progress demonstrated perfectly) is sadly lost on the strictly chronological double CD incarnations, by - in one instance - inserting Roll Over Beethoven and You Really Got A Hold On Me between All My Loving and Can’t Buy Me Love.

Whatever, beyond merely looking to fit braces on a gift horse, there’s really nothing wrong here. The sound is truly sensational, most evidently on the Red album. Ringo Starr’s newly enhanced drumming is a revelation while Paul McCartney’s bass finally hits its sweet spot. Guitar subtleties astound and vocal harmonies soar in surprisingly spacious mixes leaving 2009’s stereo remasters sounding weedy, gutless and, quite literally, shocking.

You’ll have all heard miraculously contrived, heartstring-strumming Now And Then by now, which appears on Blue (though, tellingly, there’s no room for previous Anthology-era, after-the-fact headline-grabbers Free As A Bird and Real Love), but its addition’s a mere detail in such exalted company. To be frank, this lot are more than worth your hard-earned cash for the pin-sharp splash of Ringo’s We Can Work It Out crash cymbals alone.

Essential.