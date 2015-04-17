The Atomic Bitchwax: Gravitron

It’s another dose of organised chaos for New Jersey jam kings TAB’s sixth album. Opening track Sexecutioner explodes into a tangled mess of noise, while War Claw becomes repetitive after the first minute.

Despite this, once you battle your way through the labyrinth of distortion, the album gets better as it goes on. Chris Kosnick’s vocal is on-point and strongest when not buried under the clamour. His bass skills are not to be sniffed at either, holding steady while guitarist Finn Ryan and drummer Bob Pantella team up to provide theatrics.

At its best, Gravitron rages like Rush in the 70s. At its worst it’s the sound of a band lost in their own trip at a festival./o:p

