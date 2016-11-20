Testament - Brotherhood Of The Snake album review

The arguments have raged for years about whether Testament should be part of thrash’s Big Four. Well, that’s an irrelevance. Because right now the band are getting on with creating some of the best music of their career. And Brotherhood Of The Snake is arguably their best album in a quarter of a century.

To call it ‘thrash’ is misleading. While there are speed-metal bumps here and there in the mix, what you get is more power metal blended with a dark sophistication. The way Chuck Billy’s vocals merge with the guitars of Alex Skolnick and Eric Peterson on tracks like Centuries Of Suffering, Neptune’s Spear and Black Jack is exciting, thrusting and potent.

It’s obvious that under the production guidance of Andy Sneap, the band have been pushed on every level. The result is one of the best metal albums of 2016 – one that proves Testament can match anyone.