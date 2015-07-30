Terry Mullins: Blues In Modern Days

Author Terry Mullins is a longtime blues fan and a senior writer for Blues Blast magazine. A free publication launched in Chicago in 2007, Blues Blast has since grown by leaps and bounds, today sent to the email inboxes of 30,000-plus readers across the United States and 90 countries worldwide.

Blues In Modern Days is Mullins’ first book, an entertaining collection of artist interviews he’s written for Blues Blast over the years. Mullins is a skilled interviewer, coaxing great stories out of his subjects with a casual style that displays knowledge of, and respect for the artist’s work. There are plenty of fascinating tales to tell, too, conversations with talents like James Cotton, Mud Morganfield, Lonnie Brooks, Teeny Tucker and others providing valuable insight into their lives and music. Blues In Modern Days would make a fine addition to the library of any blues fan.