Tarja - From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas) album review

Finland’s finest warbler gets into the seasonal spirit

It’s that time of year again, and classical queen Tarja Turunen is the next artist from the metal world to experiment with a more minimal style of symphonic music. Her new record also just happens to be a Xmas album. Painting a dark winter scene à la Tim Burton (several moments on the album evoke Danny Elfman’s Edward Scissorhands score, especially O Tannenbaum) she lends her rich, bright soprano to hymns such as O Come, O Come Emmanuel and Amazing Grace beautifully. But the inclusion of more contemporary Xmas tunes like Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and Deck The Halls feels a bit silly alongside the sombre Pie Jesu, even in a minor key. It’s not a ‘metal’ Xmas album by any means, but a rather lovely easy listen that your non-metalhead family members can enjoy.