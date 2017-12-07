Tarja - From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas) album review

It’s that time of year again, and classical queen Tarja Turunen is the next artist from the metal world to experiment with a more minimal style of symphonic music. Her new record also just happens to be a Xmas album. Painting a dark winter scene à la Tim Burton (several moments on the album evoke Danny Elfman’s Edward Scissorhands score, especially O Tannenbaum) she lends her rich, bright soprano to hymns such as O Come, O Come Emmanuel and Amazing Grace beautifully. But the inclusion of more contemporary Xmas tunes like Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and Deck The Halls feels a bit silly alongside the sombre Pie Jesu, even in a minor key. It’s not a ‘metal’ Xmas album by any means, but a rather lovely easy listen that your non-metalhead family members can enjoy.