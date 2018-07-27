Talons – We All Know album review

We All Know 1. The Drowning

2. On Levels

3. Cradles

4. Movements On Seven

5. Long Reading Room

6. Southern Shade

7. Over And Again

8. We All Know

9. Quiet

Distinguishing themselves from the pack with their heavily used duo of violins, Hereford’s instrumental post-rock sextet have returned with their third album.

The Drowning makes for a strong start; the lo-fi black metal influences that made a late appearance on 2014 predecessor New Topographics have been driven to the forefront, and they’re the power source for the atmospheric consternation that gradually builds through the track.

On Levels sustains a brazen core of downbeat doom with the anxiety-inducing reediness of the violin proving compellingly otherworldly. Elsewhere the instrument is used more conventionally. Movements On Seven is infused with Eastern influences, Long Reading Room’s solitary vastness reminiscent of the Old West, and Talons are at their best when creating soundscapes that feel hostile and alien.

We All Know simply plays it too safe in places, leaving you hungry to see them fulfil their potential.