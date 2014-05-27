Subscribe: This Moment Will Soon Be Gone

This Moment Will Soon Be Gone starts off well enough, with opener Gazing rumbling into view on dissonant guitar lines, chunky riffs and a bloke shouting his lungs out for all he’s worth. It’s a decent beginning – until the clean vocal kicks in and a depressing segue into overly clichéd territory happens.

Frankly, it’s all a bit early 2000s in tone and, while you can forgive the Hungarian sextet for wanting to cling on to a sound that did well when they began in 1999 and continues to do well today – Letlive, for example, have the harsh/clean/gang vocal mix down to perfection – Subscribe, unfortunately, miss the mark by quite a margin.

There are some good ideas here; Every Skin is a catchy number despite the trite lyrics and Turbulents throws shades of Glassjaw and the Dillinger Escape Plan into the fray, which is never a bad thing, but Subscribe never stamp a clear identity on it all, which lets them down.

This Moment… sounds great, it’s clean and polished, but sadly the songs here just aren’t up to scratch.