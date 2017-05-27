Steak - No God To Save album review

If 2013’s Corned Beef Colossus album was Steak’s working man’s take on buzzsaw stoner rock, then No God To Save is a 28-day matured hunk of pure beef. Noticeably, vocalist Kip’s Eddie Vedder-esque rock’n’roll snarl has come to the forefront, sounding cleaner and more nourished than it did on their last album, Slab City. The strains of Kyuss that heavily influenced their sound until now aren’t quite as obvious here, replaced with a thin veil of gothic country on The Ebb and the dark undercurrent of Clones, Kip singing ‘I’m ready for the atmosphere’ as layers of eeriness creep into their fuzz. Lyrics are spat out on the verge of frustration on Rough House with its refrain of ‘Why do they all walk away?’ while the punk immodesty of Living Like A Rat quickens the tempo and Coke Dick is bawdy, but Steak sound best with the corpulent burn of smoky stoner that is made to be played low and slow.